CCPC warns consumers over cyber criminals in Zambia

Chilufya Sampa, CCPC executive director, said the commission received ten complaints from the consumers who were victims of shopping fraud. The victims purchased goods online but the products were not delivered to them.

Sampa said consumers were at higher risk of fraud online than in face-to-face transactions as there is no ability to inspect goods before purchasing online. He added that it was imperative for consumers to be aware of the websites that keep track of consumers shopping habits, and credit information among others which may be exposed to cybercriminals.

Zambia is a member of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN), a network of governmental organisations involved in the enforcement of fair trade practice laws and other consumer protection activities. One of the key projects of the ICPEN was the fraud prevention month (FPM) which was a series of campaigns run every year with this years theme being ‘Online shopping’.