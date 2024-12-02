CBORD partners FreedomPay to provide point-to-point encryption

The partnership will provide access to the FreedomPay Commerce Platform, enabling CBORD customers to deploy a PCI-validated, P2PE solution with EMV, NFC, Pay-at-Table, currency conversion and card data tokenization capabilities.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is designed to secure payment environments and accommodate both online and offline payment technologies. The platform is fully integrated with CBORD’s point-of-sale provider Oracle Hospitality MICROS, enabling campus clients to deploy EMV-ready payment terminals and benefit from lower counterfeit fraud and card issuer charge-backs. The platform also enables users to securely process card-not-present transactions for inbound phone and e-commerce purchases.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, NFC and DCC capabilities. The platform operates on the Windows Platform and is supported by the Microsoft Azure cloud.