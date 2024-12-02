CBIC reaches agreement with SecureKey

Through SecureKey Concierge, CIBC members and clients will be able to securely access online services from subscriber organizations in the public and private sector, including the Government of Canada, using their existing CIBC online banking login IDs and passwords.

The SecureKey Concierge service is delivered through a secure cloud service that grants users access to critical online services via their online banking sign-in process, rather than having to create yet another user ID and password to manage.

While using their trusted credential from a Sign-In Partner to access online services, SecureKey Concierge ensures that no passwords or personal information are shared or exchanged.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication.