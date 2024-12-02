CBI to set up cybercrime branch in Mumbai

According to director Anil Sinha, CBI in Mumbai has unearthed several scams like the Harshad Mehta scam, Telgi fake stamp paper scam, Adarsh Housing society scam and so on.

Recently, state governments and high courts have also been handing over several cases to CBI. Though CBI started as an anti-corruption bureau, its scope has increased to economic offences, serious frauds and sensational cases under IPC.

Sinha said there is also a need to expand the definition of corruption as offenders are adopting new ways of indulging in graft.

