The new tech aims to protect more customers and keep them safe by alerting them to potential scams. It uses machine learning techniques to track unusual changes to the way a customer normally interacts with their devices and represents a bank extension to its scam and fraud protection strategy.

CBA will also roll out two-way push notifications that are safer than one-way SMS messages, increasing its investment in fraud and scam protection. The bank’s new ‘protect, detect, and resolve’ approach aims to identify irregularities and quickly notify the user against potential malicious behaviour, while also shutting down any activity that hasn’t been previously authorised by the client.