CBA to detect abusive behaviour via AI

The new model was developed in the CBA AI Labs, and for the first time allows the Bank to proactively identify instances of technology-facilitated abuse, a targeted form of domestic and family violence. The AI model complements the Bank’s automatic block filter that was implemented in 2020 across its digital banking channels to stop transaction descriptions that include threatening, harassing, or abusive language.

The new model reflects the Bank’s increased focus in using AI-powered optimisation to deliver greater innovation across its digital channels. From 1 May to 31 July 2021, over 100,000 transactions were blocked by the automatic filter that prevents offensive language being used in transaction descriptions on the CommBank App and Netbank. Of those instances, the new AI model detected 229 unique senders of potentially serious abuse, which were then manually reviewed to determine severity and the appropriate action required from the Bank.