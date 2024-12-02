CBA signs sharing economy digital identity agreement with Airtasker

The companies have kicked off a pilot program that allows customers’ bank to prove their identity on the online jobs market to help establish a more reliable reputation. After connecting through an application-programming interface (API), CBA will verify Airtasker customer names and dates of birth against bank account information to allow them to add a CBA badge to their Airtasker profile.

In the future, CBA could vouch for its customers by publishing the longevity of the banking relationship and, should customers approve, the strength of their balance sheet.