CashShield rebrands to SHIELD

As the cyber space is constantly evolving, the company tries to constantly adapt and change to meet their clients’ needs, according to the official press release. The company started their business in 2008, focusing on cyber protection for enterprises across the globe.

SHIELD’s new tagline ‘Autonomous Risk Intelligence’ is at the forefront of their identity, according to the official press release. Currently, the company is involved in helping secure Indonesia’s leading digital payments, rewards and financial services platform, OVO.

