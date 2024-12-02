Cashfree to use Dvara Solutions' technology





Cashfree Payments products will enable NBFCs on Dvara’s platform to disburse loans, automate loan repayment collection, and validate customer’s KYC details including bank account or UPI ID or beneficiary name, with shorter turn-around time. Cashfree Payment’s loan disbursal and collection management services covers the entire journey for the merchant from onboarding businesses using KYC, Bank Account Verification to direct disbursals from bank account and ending with payment collection and reconciliation. It allows addition of beneficiaries instantly and disbursal 24x7 to any bank account, UPI ID, Paytm wallet and Amazon Pay in real-time.

The Perdix platform of Dvara Solutions automates the end-end business processes of financial institutions covering customer management, loan origination, loan management, collections, audit, and reporting. The platform also integrates with external providers through open APIs to offer various services such as KYC validation, bank statement analysis, credit bureau check, credit underwriting, e-Documentation, e-Sign, digital disbursements, and digital collections.