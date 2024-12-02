CaseWare Analytics upgrades onboarding system with AML Compliance

CaseWare AML Compliance is a scalable compliance and fraud detection for customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening and regulatory reporting product.

The updated API verifies the identification of customers, screening them against sanctions and watchlists, segmenting customers into categories and providing a customer risk score. All of the information provided by the API into a customer’s risk ratings will help financial institutions make informed decisions regarding their business relationships and transaction’s approvals.

CaseWare Analytics is a developer of enterprise solutions for financial crime, compliance and audit professionals, enabling risk assessment and audit evidence.