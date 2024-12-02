Casap has raised USD 25 million in Series A funding, led by Emergence Capital, with contributions from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Primary Venture Partners, and others.

Casap is an AI-driven platform for automating disputes and preventing fraud. It utilises regulatory expertise and network integrations to detect fraudulent claims early, enabling quick and cost-effective dispute and chargeback resolution. Financial institutions use Casap to increase back-office efficiency, protect against fraud, and improve consumer satisfaction.

This round of funding elevates Casap's total to USD 33.5 million, establishing a record for venture capital in the payment disputes sector. This funding reflects a growing demand among financial institutions eager to increase dispute resolution processes, minimise fraud losses, and foster consumer loyalty.

Challenges in financial services

Disputes represent one of the slowest and costly processes in the financial services sector. As fraud tactics continue to evolve, teams struggle to keep pace, exposing institutions to risks and leaving consumers feeling frustrated. Currently, first-party fraud constitutes 30-50% of total fraud losses, making it particularly difficult for financial institutions to detect.

Tackling first-party fraud

Casap is addressing first-party fraud systematically with its AI-powered platform, used by credit unions, banks, and fintechs to modernise dispute processes and reduce fraud. Institutions like Chartway FCU and MidSouth Community FCU have reported over a 51% reduction in fraud losses, a positive ROI in weeks, and increased case volume without extra staff. By unifying fragmented tools, Casap enables faster case resolution and increases consumer trust.

Lifecycle management and consumer trust

Casap’s AI agents manage the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to chargeback filing and member communication. The platform analyses evidence, predicts outcomes, and automates actions like issuing credits and responding to merchants. A proprietary fraud score helps identify suspicious activity, reducing disputes. Customers benefit from real-time decisions, predictive win scores, and self-service experiences that increase trust.