Carta Worldwide introduces universal tokenization platform

The initiative is aimed at supporting all transaction types including proximity and remote payments.

Developed in line with the EMVCo Tokenization framework, and payment network standards, Cartas system enables deployment and management of mobile payment products while delivering security and fraud protection.

Tokenization is a security method that generates an alternate account number or ‘token’ to represent a cardholders real 16-digit personal account number (PAN), in order to facilitate a digital transaction without sharing the true card details. A specific token can be restricted by device, channel, merchant, geography, amount, etc. By shielding cardholder account data and restricting usage, tokenization greatly reduces the risk of fraud associated with online and mobile payments.

Cartas Tokenization Service is part of Cartas complete digital enablement platform including digital credentials management and provisioning service, a token transaction processing service and a mobile payment application SDK.