Carrefour selects Ingenico payment acceptance solution with security capabilities

Carrefour has entrusted Ingenico Group with operating a secure, omnichannel, centralized and SEPA-certified payment acceptance solution across all its stores in France and Spain.

Ingenico Group will provide Carrefour Group with a PCI DSS-compliant solution combining a centralized in-store payment solution, secured with certified Point-to-Point encryption (P2PE) online payment services and fraud management capabilities.

