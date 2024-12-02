Carparkhub partners Shufti Pro for identity verification

Based on the information provided in the press release, the collaboration seeks to ‘revolutionise’ the car parking industry by providing a simple and secure transaction experience for its clients.





Carparkhub, Shufti Pro offering and collaboration details

A Hong Kong-based online property agent, Carparkhub aims to change the buying and selling of car parking spaces by leveraging advanced technology. Having the mission of providing convenience, security, efficiency, and a hassle-free experience, they help simplify transactions, surpassing traditional agents and direct dealings alike.

Shufti Pro is a provider of AI-powered identity verification solutions for firms within industries of the likes of regtech, fintech, and banking, among others. The company has a global reach and 99% verification accuracy, as per the announcement, and is collaborating with enterprises of all sizes that have a requirement for identity verification solutions.

Secure and trustworthy payment systems are growing in importance concomitant with the multitude of companies adopting the digital transaction method. Following this partnership, Carparkhub is set to integrate Shufti Pro’s advanced ID document and face verification service within its platform to enable buyers and sellers alike to undergo an extensive verification process. Based on the information detailed in the announcement, this is set to help mitigate the risks associated with fraudulent activities of the likes of identity theft and money laundering, fostering a transaction experience that is both safe and trustworthy.











Commenting on the news, Carparkhub Founder, Rico Chan advised that as a company activating within the pure online property agent industry, Carparkhub considers the services provided by Shufti Pro to be indispensable for its business. Per their statement, by integrating Shufti Pro’s advanced ID document and facial verification process within its web application, the company ensures that it is compliant with local regulatory requirements and provides users with the assurance that their counterparties are verified genuinely. The spokesperson further added that such trust and reliability among the company’s users make up the backbones of its business.

Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro also stated that buying and selling service providers such as Carparkhub have a need for extensive identity verification solutions for a simplified transaction experience. The company official believes that the collaboration will enable Carparkhub to provide secure and fraud-free transactions while also being compliant with Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements.

An identity verification service provider, Shufti Pro offers KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions with the goal to expedite trust worldwide. The company has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions following its 2017 inception. Shufti Pro can verify over 9,000 ID documents in more than 150 languages in an automatic and secure manner, serving customers in 230+ countries and territories.

For more information about Shufti Pro, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.