Cargills Bank deploys IBM`s cybersecurity solutions

The bank is using IBM QRadar, a security intelligence platform, along with QRadar Advisor with Watson, to help an early detection and classification of cyber threats and alerts.

The solution helps the bank manage and analyse unstructured information coming from multiple external streams, and compare it with the latest information about potential threats coming from within their systems.

IBM’s Watson for Cyber Security solution has been trained to “read” two million cybersecurity documents which means it can help security analysts parse thousands of natural (human) language research reports.

Cargills Bank was licensed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to operate domestic and offshore banking business in 2014. It has 15 branches and the head office based in Kollupitiya (Colpetty).