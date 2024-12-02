Cardtek provides solution for payment data protection

Solutions providing the new token structure compatible with the Token Service Provider specifications defined by EMVco, which sets submission and security standards for payment methods, are launched to the market with Cardteks TokenXpert product.

The solution has two layers. The first layer includes the token service provider tasks. The actual security element is regarded as the production of a token for a dedicated task. The system compares the production purpose of token with the information received from the transaction source and rejects transactions when an inconsistency occurs. The second layer is developed for the internal security transformation of the institution.

Cardteks system also performs the storage and management of token clients. In addition to banks, mobile device providers, ecommerce sites, companies and systems such as HCE/NFC can benefit from token solutions. With its multi-layered access structure, the system is being developed in accordance with PCI requirements.

Cardtek provides end-to-end payment solutions for banks, processors, public transit services, retail and telecom operators.