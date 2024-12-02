Cardtek and TableSafe offer pay-at-the-table security compliance solution

The new collaboration will also help TableSafe streamline EMV certification of the RAIL payment platform by using Cardtek’s EMV Contact and Contactless Level 2 Kernel Software. The solution enables integration and certification for transactions at any EMV or contactless terminal.

TableSafe developed the first EMV-certified and PCI compliant pay-at-the-table platform for full-service restaurants and the broader hospitality industry.

Cardtek provides EMV Contact and Contactless Level 2 Kernel software, integration, and certification, enabling transactions at any EMV or contactless terminal. Cardtek’s US-based team has been providing EMV L2 Kernel solutions for over 15 years.

The EMV liability shift exposes full-service restaurants to an increase in chargebacks, which can have a negative impact on their revenues. The new solution presented by the two companies will allow, full-service restaurant operators to accept EMV cards using a pay-at-the-table format.