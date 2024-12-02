Cardstream partners with Kount for fraud prevention

Kount offers different fraud prevention solutions, including the Partner Central Solution, which is a platform designed to protect payment service providers and their merchants. Kount’s AI-Driven Fraud Protection model utilises two types of advanced Machine Learning (ML) AI to detect fraudulent patterns successfully. Based on its own data analysis learning, Kount’s two types of ML Models are:

Supervised Machine-Learning Model – using predetermined data such as a digital fraud profile that the model can quickly look at to identify incoming the fraudulent data;

Unsupervised Machine-Learning Model – this a system that relies solely on making its own interpretations from the data by detecting patterns and anomalies.

Kount’s Omniscore scoring feature, a transaction safety rating, combines analytical elements of both supervised and unsupervised machine learning into one score. Using its universal data network comprising billions of historical and current transactions, Kount has created machine learning algorithms that any digital financial business can use.