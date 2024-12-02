CardLab to integrate security technologies into TBSP card products

With this agreement, Thai British Secure Printing (TBSP) receives a license to use all CardLab antifraud and identity protection technologies, including Fingerprint Cards new T-Shape fingerprint sensor, which is provided under an existing partnership between CardLab and Fingerprint Cards. The partnership also enables CardLab to leverage TBSP’s certifications for card brands including VISA and Mastercard.

CardLab is currently seeking an investment of USD 3.5 million for an ownership stake of approximately 10%, to support its efforts to ramp up production to meet the demand generated by its agreements with Fingerprint Cards and TBSP.