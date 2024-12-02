CardLab integrates fingerprint recognition solution from Precise Biometrics

Precise BioMatch Embedded is the company’s fingerprint software for smart cards, wearables and IoT. The algorithm solution offers fingerprint identification and it can be integrated in secure elements to enable payments through fingerprint authentication.

The integration is a result of the cooperation with Fingerprint Cards (FPC) who recently announced that its T-Shape module has been integrated in CardLab’s biometric card reference design.

This reference card design is developed as part of EU Commission’s Horizon 2020 program, as a way to make intelligent and secure solutions for EU citizens, were CardLab has been selected to provide biometric solutions for payment, access, passport, and ID card solutions.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.