Carding Action operation prevents EUR 40 mln in losses due to payment card scam

The operation was led by law enforcement agencies from Italy and Hungary and supported by the UK and Europol and targeted fraudsters selling and purchasing compromised card details on websites selling stolen credit card data, known as card shops, and dark web marketplaces.

Carding Action 2020 sought to mitigate and prevent losses for financial institutions and cardholders. Group-IB and card schemes worked in close cooperation with police authorities from the countries involved. During the three-month operation, 90 000 pieces of card data were analysed and prevented approximately EUR 40 million in losses.

Europol facilitated the coordination and the information exchange between law enforcement authorities and partners from the private sector.