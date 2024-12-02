CardinalCommerce joins Visa for secure online commerce

In December 2016, Visa announced an agreement to acquire CardinalCommerce to secure and accelerate the online commerce.

The partnership will enable customers accelerate the growth of digital payments and commerce by using intelligent, data-driven tools to prevent ecommerce fraud. The security company can secure the next generation of payments, whether made through a browser, mobile app or connected device.

As a result, merchants and issuers will be winners, ultimately making it easier, safer and more reliable for consumers to buy in the fastest growing distribution channels.