CardinalCommerce expands patent portfolio

The company will use its technology along with the new patents to boost authorization rates, including cross-border transactions, to eliminate fraud and friction the checkout process.

The US patent was granted August 30, 2016, by the US Patent and Trade Office. The two patents were allowed by the Japan Patent Office on June 16, 2016 and July 12, 2016, respectively.

CardinalCommerce is a provider of authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry, and a global authentication network. For more information about CardinalCommerce, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.