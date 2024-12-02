CardinalCommerce expands capabilities in data science and analytics

Cardinal’s platforms monitor more than 750,000 BIN and MID combinations an hour, and now can collect almost 400 data points for each transaction. This knowledge combined with its market footprint, puts Cardinal in the very unique position to improve authorizations, eliminate fraud and ensure the consumer experience is without unnecessary friction. With this capability and approach, the company can essentially monitor the global ecosystem of digital commerce to ensure their Customers have the highest authorization rates.

To support the growing and one-of-a-kind data science and analytical capability, Cardinal has added an experienced executive to guide this focus. Rick Ziolkowski has joined Cardinal to lead the Data Science and Analytics group.

CardinalCommerce is a global provider of authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry, and a global authentication network. Cardinal services, partners with and complements most providers in the marketplace to deliver their One Connection solution to secure transactions.

