CardinalCommerce awarded US patent for expanded ecommerce tokenization technology

The patent was granted with regard to technology that expands the company`s Universal Merchant Platform invention related to its tokenization technology.

Cardinals Universal Merchant Platform technology has a built-in mechanism for processing consumer authentication for applications including ecommerce. The companys patents on the invention go back as far as 2002. The new patent provides additional protection for Cardinals tokenization technology embedded in the Cardinal Centinel platform.

Cardinals tokenization technology integrates a one-time-use number to represent a credit/debit card number. This random token flows through the payment system and its related infrastructure. Because the token is in the same form as a card number, it adds little or no change in order management systems and gateways. Via Cardinals tokenization technology, merchants process alternative payment brands similarly with the processing of standard cards.

Cardinals patent portfolio includes 36 issued patents and approximately 100 patent applications pending.

