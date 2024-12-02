CardinalCommerce and arvato Financial Solutions enter strategic alliance

As per the partnership, the companies will offer Cardinal Commerce’s consumer authentication solution to their Customers in 40 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, the UK and China. Cardinals consumer authentication will be available as part of arvatos suite of merchant solutions, and will allow merchants to take control of their consumer authentication with its rules-based solution.

CardinalCommerce enables authenticated payment transactions in the electronic commerce and remote commerce markets. The company is active in the US, Europe and Africa.

arvato Financial Solutions is a global financial service provider. The company has around 7,000 employees in 22 countries, including a strong presence in Europe, America and Asia, and offers solutions for the value-oriented management of customer relationships and cash flows.