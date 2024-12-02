CardinalCommerce adds ELO Compra Segura for consumer authentication

With this, the company will be offering Consumer Authentication for merchants to accept credit and debit cards for ecommerce in Brazil. Cardinal Consumer Authentication (CCA) leverages the benefits of all the brands. CCA allows merchants to authenticate their consumers using Verified by Visa, MasterCard SecureCode, MasterCard SecureCode+, American Express SafeKey, JCB J/Secure, Diners Club ProtectBuy, UnionPay, Maestro and now, ELO Compra Segura.

In 2013, Brazil’s ecommerce grew 28%, and in 2014, continued its double digit growth rate at 24%. Ecommerce growth in Brazil is expected to jump from USD 17.8 billion in 2014 to USD 40.8 billion in 2019, according to Forrester Research. The number of online buyers is expected to increase from 33.5 million in 2014 to 61.8 million by 2019.

As ecommerce is growing in Brazil, so is fraud. More than 33% of Brazilian credit card users claimed to be a victim of some sort of fraud in the year 2013. Brazil’s ecommerce fraud rate is 11%, compared to the average ecommerce fraud rate in the US of less than 1%. In Brazil, chargebacks can be done up to 12 months after the date of purchase, and nearly 100% are lost.

CardinalCommerce is enabling authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry since 1999. Through One Connection to the proprietary Cardinal SafeCloud payment platform, the company enables technology-neutral authentication and alternative payment services (including digital wallets and mobile commerce services).

ELO, a Brazilian brand with more than 20 million cards issued and accepted by 1.4 million brick and mortar merchants, is developing their presence in the online channel by securing a 3-D Secure license from EMVCo for ecommerce.