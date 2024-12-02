Cardholders choose dynamic security codes for online purchases

A CCV code is typically a 3-4 digits long located on the back of credit and debit cards, and it used for verification purposes. On the other hand, dynamic security code is known as Motion Code and replaces the static number with a screen that changes numbers every hour.

At present, a large number of online retailers asks for CVV as part of their checkout process to prevent against card not present fraud. Motion codes come with a different approach, being designed to protect the card if information is stolen, since the verification code is no longer available after an hour.

The survey focused on 231 subjects, and according to the results, 88% of respondents said the feature was easy to use and the same percentage appreciated its efficiency when it comes to online fraud issues. In this context, 61% of participants who have been subjected to online fraud, said they become more cautious when shopping online or they reduced the number of online purchases, and 60% of these consumers said they would consider paying more for a Motion Code-enabled card.