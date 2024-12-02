Card skimming at European ATMs declines in 2013

According to data from the European ATM Security Team (EAST), 5,822 card skimming incidents were reported, down by 19% from the 7,184 incidents reported in 2012. The same source unveils that card trapping incidents increased 98% (up from 2,726 to 5,394 in 2013). Trapped cards can be used in the EMV environment (if the PIN has also been compromised).

Research shows that losses due to ATM-related fraud attacks decreased 7%, down from EUR 265 million to EUR 248 million, and almost 50% below the high of EUR 485 million reported in 2008. The majority of these losses continue to be due to card skimming attacks, which fell 7% from EUR 260 million to EUR 241 million. The majority (83%) of ATM-related card skimming losses continue to be international (losses outside national borders by criminals using stolen card details) with most occurring in countries outside of Europe. Such losses decreased by 9% when compared to 2012 and are mainly now occurring in the US, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Results also point out that ATM-related physical attacks increased by 9% when compared with 2012 (up from 1,920 to 2,102 incidents), driven by a 31% increase in reported solid explosive and explosive gas attacks. 696 such attacks were reported, the fifth successive annual increase and up from a low point of 117 attacks in 2008.

The survey is based on a report prepared twice-yearly by EAST to provide an overview of the European ATM crime situation for law enforcement officers and EAST members, using statistics provided from 23 European states.

