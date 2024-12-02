These new identity management and verification technologies were designed to help Federal, State, and Local Government agencies in their efforts to provide more frictionless digital experiences that verify individual identities with accuracy while combating attacks. Specifically, by gaining access to accurate and inclusive digital identity verification systems, governmental agencies can speed up and support the service delivery of vital programmes.

The solutions combine Socure’s fully automated, AI and ML-enabled approach to digital identity verification with Okta’s identity and access management platform, which comprises compliance and security features, a modern cloud infrastructure, and adaptive multi-factor authentication.

Through this endeavour, government agencies will receive access to Socure’s ID+ Platform, which is an identity verification and fraud prevention solution that analyses every element of identity in order to protect against identity fraud in public-facing transactions.

Okta Universal Directory can centrally manage identities at scale and integrate with various applications on-site or in the cloud. The Okta Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication system offers phishing-resistant, passwordless MFA and contextual access policies based on risk factors such as network, device, travel, and location.

With Okta ThreatInsight, agencies can enable additional protection as the system is able to identify potentially malicious IP addresses and proactively block known threats.

What are the main benefits of combining these solutions?

Together, these solutions can result in a reduction of manual reviews due to automated identity verification and fraud prevention, as well as a reduction in password management thanks to simple, passwordless MFA options.

The solutions also provide a variety of flexible authentication options that can be used by almost anyone, as well as a new approach to security with audited infrastructure and processes. Agencies can also achieve auto-approval of more eligible individuals and benefit from a more effective fraud prevention system. Fast time-to-value can be achieved by leveraging easy, secure connections across a variety of applications and on the cloud.

Okta officials cited by Socure revealed that public benefits fraud has reached unprecedented levels, with outdated technology being a primary contributor. They also talked about their partnership with Socure and how it can help keep people in control of their identities and government accounts. Okta and Socure aim to help public sector organisations improve service delivery, defend against identity theft, and simplify digital experiences.