Capitec Bank integrates Entersekt's EMV 3-D secure solution

Entersekt’s solution leverages behavioural analytics from NuData Security, a Mastercard company, that provides risk-based authentication technology. This builds on the partnership between Entersekt and NuData Security that was formalised in 2020.

Ecommerce or ‘card-not-present’ fraud remains high in South Africa, accounting for 80% of credit card and 53% of debit card fraud, according to sabric.com. Entersekt’s solution is fully customisable, enabling Capitec to create differentiated eecommerce experiences for their cardholders.

By implementing the EMV 3-D Secure solution, Capitec can now identify high-risk ecommerce interactions in real-time, augmenting security without impacting the customer experience. The solution is available as a single platform and comes pre-integrated with NuDetect, NuData Security’s product. It combines behavioral biometrics, machine learning, and insights from billions of anonymous data points to distinguish between authentic users and potential fraudsters based on their online, mobile app, and smartphone interactions, flagging those that represent the highest risk.

During checkout, the solution derives a risk score for the cardholder’s ecommerce transaction. Based on the risk score, a frictionless authentication experience continues when there’s little to no risk. In high-risk cases, where greater certainty is required, a step-up authentication process is triggered. The solution supports a range of authentication options, including in-app push prompts, biometrics, and FIDO-certified security keys.