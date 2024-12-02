Capital One fined for violating US anti-money laundering law

The violations occurred from at least 2008 through 2014 and caused millions of dollars in suspicious transactions to go unreported in a timely and accurate manner, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) mentioned.

FinCEN added in a statement that Capital One admitted to wilfully failing to implement and maintain an effective program to guard against money laundering as required by law. The financial services company admitted that it failed to file ‘thousands of suspicious activity reports’ and ‘thousands of Currency Transaction Reports’ with respect to a business unit known as the Check Cashing Group, according to Reuters.

‘The failures outlined in this enforcement action are egregious’, FinCEN Director Kenneth Blanco said in a statement.