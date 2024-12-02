Capital Alliance introduces video KYC technology





By eliminating the need to fill PDF or physical documents, the end-to-end digital onboarding process available via both mobile and online web channels is tailored to be customer-centric, resulting in a process that can be accessed from anytime, anywhere by customers in an increasingly contactless world.

With Video KYC, CAL enables an encrypted audio-visual engagement, offering customers live assistance with the onboarding process, making the experience more efficient with visual verification, digital signatures, and multi-factor authentication.