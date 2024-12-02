Capgemini introduces identity as a service security offering

The offering is a flexible set of solutions to help meet digital identity challenges. It is designed to enable organizations to control how employees, partners and consumers access services and information.

Cybercriminals targeting businesses and the exposure of millions of personal identities worldwide in recent years has made digital Identity, and its secure management, a significant area of concern for organizations around the world. Identity is increasingly becoming the critical point of control that organizations retain in the new digital environment. But identity is now also rightly recognized as a business differentiator, allowing consumers and employees to reach their data from any device via many different networks, applications, and multiple channels.

Capgeminis new offering addresses these business and security demands by providing a highly scalable as a service solution that brings together the critical areas of identity governance, identity administration, risk-based authentication and context-aware authorization to provide a truly unified identity and access management (IAM) solution.

Capgeminis IDaaS offering can deploy and maintain a single-tenant environment either on-premise or within the cloud providing high levels of flexibility and control to organizations. It is compatible with the new generation of IT combining traditional data centers, private, public and hybrid cloud.

