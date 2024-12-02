



The acquired entities were previously part of Delta Capita Group and are known for their expertise in Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) services. This transaction, finalised on April 16, marks Capgemini’s second acquisition in the FCC sector in the past 18 months.











Delta Capita BV brings to Capgemini a team of over 200 KYC analysts and consultants who specialise in KYC, anti-bribery and corruption, and the development of risk management policies and control frameworks. The acquisition improves Capgemini’s ability to deliver first, second, and third lines of defense in FCC advisory and managed services. These expanded capabilities will support growing demand from European financial institutions for both complex and standardised regulatory compliance solutions, particularly in the context of evolving Dutch pension legislation and broader European Union regulations.





Strengthening Capgemini’s global FCC footprint

The integration of Delta Capita BV into Capgemini’s operations improves the group’s existing FCC and KYC transformation services in key delivery centers across Romania, Poland, India, and the UK. Capgemini now positions itself as a global partner for end-to-end FCC transformation, offering business and technology services that span onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery models.

The financial services sector faces mounting pressure to comply with increasingly complex regulatory requirements and mitigate financial crime risks. Through this acquisition, Capgemini is addressing the critical industry need for integrated risk management and regulatory compliance solutions.





Reshaping compliance priorities

Over the past five years, financial institutions in Europe have faced escalating regulatory demands, particularly in the realm of AML and CTF. The EU’s successive Anti-Money Laundering Directives have significantly raised compliance expectations, introducing stricter customer due diligence requirements and expanding criminal liability for AML breaches. In the post-Brexit landscape, regulatory fragmentation between the EU and UK has further complicated compliance strategies, pushing cross-border financial institutions to re-evaluate and reinforce their KYC and FCC capabilities. This growing complexity is reflected in the fact that, according to the PwC EMEA AML Survey 2024, 38% of respondents identified increased regulatory pressure as the most challenging issue, and 34% noted that regulations complicated operational processes.

Moreover, the cost of non-compliance has become increasingly punitive. Global penalties total USD 36 billion for non-compliance with AML, KYC, and sanctions regulations. High-profile penalties, such as those levied against financial institutions in Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, underscore the urgency for banks to address deficiencies in their risk and compliance frameworks. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and national regulators have also intensified scrutiny on digital onboarding processes, transaction monitoring systems, and the effectiveness of internal controls. This has driven a surge in demand for external expertise in FCC transformation, particularly from firms offering a blend of regulatory knowledge and technology implementation, like Capgemini.