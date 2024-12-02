Canopus IT introduces new product, in line with EU security rules

This development is in line with the new requirements of European regulators for the security of internet payments and can be used both with the solutions of Canopus IT, and with any other internet banking and mobile banking systems.

The main advantages of this application are the possibility of the parameterized key computation based on the QR-code scanned and the possibility to store the keys not only in the database, but also in the HSM Thales Payshield, which makes the solution even more secure.

The new regulations, binding both for financial institutions and regulators, describe the basic principles and approaches to ensure the security of online payments and mobile payments, which are not subject to the PCI DSS requirements, regulating the safety of payments through bank cards.