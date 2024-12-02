Canopus IT and Thales in strategic alliance

This follows a close cooperation with the official distributor of Thales in the RF and the CIS DNA Distribution Company. All products supplied by Thales for Canopus IT will have the standard guarantee of the company and technical support will be organized from the office of support service of Thales EMEA in UK.

Thales products have been deployed in Canopus’s IT products as Canopus EpaySuite, Canopus Connect and others. Canopus EpaySuite is a software solution designed for the automation of payment systems, e-money issuers and payment service providers in conformity with regulatory requirements.

Thales products and services are used to provide and improve the security of applications, the work of which is connected with encryption and digital signatures. Thales e-security Company products and solutions include support of cryptographic hardware devices of information protection which must be used in work of many companies.

Canopus is a supplier of solutions for financial companies, banks, corporate exchequers and payment systems operators.

