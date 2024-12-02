Canny chooses TruNarrative for financial services marketplace solutions

The partnership will offer Canny’s current and future customers access to TruNarrative’s financial crime decision engine and third-party app store for regulatory compliance and customer onboarding. Delivered through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) TruNarrative’s Risk & Financial Crime platform offers 50+ pre-integrated third-party data sources covering 180+ countries.

Canny Co’s marketplace is designed to provide financial institutions the white labelled, API solutions they need to expand their product offering into new areas including lending, FX, payments, and savings.

The Canny Cloud platform is used by financial services firms for digitised payments, AI-driven data analysis, lending orchestration. Additionally, Canny delivers the ability to invoice-to-pay, and request-to-pay via its CannyPay solution.