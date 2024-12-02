Canadians worried about payment fraud scams like phishing

Payment fraud scams like phishing and skimming are causing more anxiety to Canadians than home break-ins, vehicle theft and plane crashes. Almost one quarter of Canadians say they have clicked on a link that resulted in a phishing scam, while 64% say they have been tempted to click on a link they werent completely sure was safe.

This uncertainty is putting Canadians at risk. Phishing is a scam where fraudsters attempt to acquire personal or financial information, such as passwords or card numbers, by masquerading as a trustworthy person or business through electronic communications. It is typically carried out using e-mail or an instant message, although phone contact has been used as well. In this case, the best offense is a good defence.

Worrisome is also the fact that not only Canadians are affected by this type of fraud. A study conducted by the email analytics company 250ok has revealed that 90% of the root domains operated by online retailers in the EU and US are putting their consumers at risk of phishing attacks. Therefore, users are advised to be vigilant when it comes to protecting their information.