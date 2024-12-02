Canadian shoppers may be more cautious online for 2014 holiday season

A survey conducted by Deloitte Canada shows that 4 out of 5 online shoppers were worried about the security of their personal data when shopping. Almost half (48.5%) said they have become more cautious when they shop online.

Customers have moved on from the breach that saw credit card or personal information of more than 100 million customers compromised in US stores in 2013. No Canadian stores were affected, but Canadian customers who shopped in American stores may have been.

According to David Skillicorn, a professor in the school of computing, employees need to be trained not to click on unfamiliar or suspicious e-mails that could inadvertently open the gate for a hacker, and consumers have to take some personal responsibility themselves.

The survey findings were based on online interviews with 2,019 Canadians in late September, and included in Deloittes 2014 holiday retail outlook.