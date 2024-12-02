Canadian customers affected by alleged Walmart credit card data breach

Visitors to WalmartCanadaPhotoCentre.ca are being greeted with a notice that the site has been taken offline. Walmart says it has contacted the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada regarding the possible breach.

The photocentre website is operated by Vancouver-based PNI Digital Media, which specializes in websites for retailers.

The possible data breach is just the latest in a series of cyber-security incidents that have dented the reputations of some retailers. Target suffered slowing sales following a data breach in 2013 that may have exposed 40 million credit card numbers.

As reports of security breaches pile up, opinion polls show the public growing increasingly concerned about the safety of their personal information online. A recent poll by MasterCard put into sharp relief the degree of anxiety people feel: 55% of respondents said they would prefer that naked pictures of them be leaked online rather than their financial information.