Canada: telecom companies fail to be transparent

According to research conducted by Andrew Clement of the University of Toronto and Jonathan Obar of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, 25% of traffic from Canadian users going to Canadian websites actually travels through a foreign country.

They also suggest non-Canadian companies who handle Canadian data must comply with the country’s privacy laws. The report adds that Canadians are vulnerable to snooping by agencies such as the US’ National Security Agency when their data is routed outside the country.

The research shows that the Canadian telecom companies do not disclose to customers where their information is routed while surfing online.