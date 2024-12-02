Canada launches digital identity strategy

The strategy also pays attention to upgraded authentication methods for citizens and government workers alike. The ‘Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024’ outlines the context, strategy, and priorities of the government, emphasizing the importance of trusted digital identity to the country’s future delivery of government services.

Strategic pillars are identified, along with priorities for each, and actions to implement those priorities. The plan includes a new ‘OneGC’ integrated platform for access to government services through the trusted digital identity.

Government services that require authentication will use a common enterprise solution for a single sign-on. Open standards will be used to foster usability, and to fit Canada’s credentials and digital government services within a larger digital identity ecosystem.

Administrative privileges will be secured by strong authentication mechanisms such as multi-factor authentication. The Canadian government has an online authentication service, which has been rebranded as Sign-In Canada, and it will be updated to enable it to accept trusted digital identities issued by provincial and territorial governments, as well as private sector credentials. An internal authentication service for government workers is also part of the plan.