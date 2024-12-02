Cambridge Blockchain inks KYC partnership with IHS Markit

As part of the deal, the technology developed by the startup will be bridged with IHS Markits KYC.com platform. Thus, the two companies will effectively apply distributed system concepts to the compliance issues tied to know-your-customer information (KYC), which banks must collect in accordance with money-laundering regulation.

The announcement also comes just under a year after Cambridge Blockchain completed a USD 2 million funding round, with backing coming from venture capital companies Partech Ventures and Digital Currency Group, according to CoinDesk.