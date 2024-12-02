Callsign secures USD 35 mln to boost authentication services

The startup offers a platform that can customise the authentication process on a case-by-case basis. When a user first signs up for a service protected by Callsign, its algorithms will start collecting information about their location, device preferences and roughly 50 other metrics. This information is correlated with high-level data from the other accounts that the startup monitors to create an activity profile that serves as a reference against which future login attempts are checked.

Once Callsign has learned enough about a user, they will begin seeing changes in how they are checked. The startup’s platform adjusts the number and type of authentication steps required to sign in based on how well an access attempt lines up with past behavior. If workers try to sign into their company’s accounting system on unrecognized devices Callsign platform may ask them to answer an extra security question or perform voice verification.

Callsign initially intends to focus on geographic expansion, a push that is set to see the launch of new offices in the US. It also has plans to start targeting organizations in Asia.