Callcredit partners Trulioo to power AML/KYC verification services

The partnership will combine complementary data and technology to deliver fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML)/ Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification solutions to the market. The agreement will expand and strengthen the Callcredit Fraud and Verification Suite with Trulioo’s electronic identity verification service.

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides analytics from cyber and traditional data sources to verify online identities. The company’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud and compliance systems for hundreds of clients worldwide.

Callcredit Information Group brings together experts across the fields of credit referencing, marketing services, interactive solutions and consultative analytics to provide clients with a range of products to discover new customers and to engage with current customers to increase profitability.