Callcredit joins Open Identity Exchange to build trust in online transactions

Callcredit has joined the pioneering federation to assist in developing a more consumer-centric approach to data and a world where online transactions need to be increasingly secure, convenient and based on trusted relationships between multiple parties.

Businesses and consumers alike are grappling with the issue of who can they trust online. While society tries to solve these complex problems the fraudsters are taking advantage and Callcredit is seeing ever increasing levels of cybercrime, identity theft and related crimes. Traditionally solutions that make a transaction more secure have the converse effect of making it less convenient - the race is on to deliver solutions which are both more secure and take the friction out of any process.

Non-profit trade organisation OIX aims address the increasing challenges of building trust in online identity. OIX members, including Barclays, Google, Microsoft and Timpson’s, span the globe and lead industry sectors. Since its formation in 2010, OIX has driven the adoption of new and existing online identity products and services through the development of trust frameworks and listing services.