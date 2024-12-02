Callcredit Information Group, iovation partner for fraud protection

Under the terms of the alliance, Callcredit’s Fraud and Verification Suite will integrate with iovations device intelligence and device reputation protection.

The partnership will combine complementary data and technology to deliver fraud prevention and identity solutions to the market. Building upon the strategic relationship established in 2011, the partnership between Callcredit and iovation will bring about a new era of combined device and bureau-based data solutions.

iovation protects online businesses and their users against fraud and abuse through a combination of device identification, shared device reputation and risk evaluation. More than 2,300 fraud managers representing global retail, financial services, insurance, social network, gaming and other companies leverage iovations database of internet devices and the relationships between them to determine the level of risk associated with online transactions. By using iovations device reputation intelligence, businesses can determine whether any device has been or is likely to be a source of fraudulent transactions.

