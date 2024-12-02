California DMV probes card data breach

According to findings, the breach may have compromised transactions on the California DMV website between August 2, 2013 and January 31, 2014 and the data stolen may have included credit card numbers, expiration dates and three-digit security codes.

Block & Leviton, a US-based law company representing consumers nationwide, has opened an investigation to determine, among other things, whether the California DMVs third-party credit-card processor, Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp and a global payment solutions provider, acted negligently, or otherwise breached any duties owed to California DMV customers.

The agency was made aware of the problems by law enforcement officials after MasterCard alerted banks to compromised cards used for charges marked STATE OF CALIF DMV INT.

