California Association of Realtors suffers data breach

During the data breach that lasted almost two months, a malware uploaded by an unauthorised third party was present in the payment processing software used for store.car.org.

The malware may have copied and transmitted personal information that went through the subsidiary’s servers during the store.car.org payment processing step of purchase of REBS (Real Estate Business Services) products and services between March 13, 2017 and May 15, 2017.

The malware was removed from the association’s systems causing a reorientation to another payment system, PayPal.